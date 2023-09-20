CAT 2023 Registration Closes Today, Details Here

CAT 2023 will be conducted in 155 cities.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 registration will close today (September 20) at 5pm, according to the official notification, which states that there won't be any further extension of the registration deadline. Earlier, the deadline was September 13. The CAT 2023 admit card is scheduled to be released on October 25, and the examination will be conducted on November 26, 2023 (Sunday). CAT 2023 will be conducted in 155 cities, and candidates will have the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference. The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, is conducting the test.

Key steps for registration:

Register to generate a user ID and password.

Log in with the generated user ID and password to fill in the application form.

Submit the application form after entering your details and making an online payment.

Registration fee:

The registration fee for SC, ST, and person with disabilities (PWD) category candidates is Rs 1,200, while it is Rs 2,400 for candidates of other categories. It's important to note that fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances, as per the notification. Registration for CAT 2023 opened on August 2.

After the registration window closes, candidates will be able to edit the following fields:

Photograph

Signature

Test City Preferences

Eligibility criteria:

Bachelor's degree holders or final-year graduation students from any stream are eligible to apply for the CAT 2023 exam.



It will be a 120-minute test in which the appearing candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes to answer questions in each section, and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

Question paper sections:

Section I: Verbal ability and reading comprehension

Section II: Data interpretation and logical reasoning

Section III: Quantitative ability



The CAT 2023 exam is a prerequisite for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctoral programs at IIMs. However, the scores of the CAT 2023 exam can also be used by non-IIM member institutions that are listed on the CAT website. IIMs do not have any role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.