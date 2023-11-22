CAT 2023 On November 26: Key Areas To Emphasise, Crucial Scoring Sections

CAT 2023: The questions will include both Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and non-MCQs.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 is set to take place on November 26 in 155 cities. The examination will consist of three sessions in a computer-based format. The first session is scheduled from 8.30am to 10.30am, the second from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, and the third from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Similar to the previous year, the CAT 2023 question paper will comprise 66 questions. The questions will include both Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and non-MCQs, categorised into three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). The VARC section evaluates candidates' language skills, comprehension abilities, and effective communication skills.



The examination is conducted to facilitate admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctoral programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in the country.



CAT 2023: Key focus areas

Understanding the question paper: Candidates are advised to thoroughly comprehend the various sections and question types before attempting the exam. Upon receiving the question paper, candidates should initially scan the questions using the 'question paper' section button located on the top right-hand side of the screen.



Strategic approach: Prioritise questions you are confident in answering and complete them quickly. Allocate more time to challenging questions, as they require careful consideration.

Scoring sections: To excel in the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension segment, solve a minimum of 3 Reading Comprehensions (RCs) and 5 Verbal Ability (VA) questions. Candidates should aim to answer 50 per cent of the 24 questions in this segment correctly, equating to around 17-18 questions attempted.



Equal focus on all sections: It's crucial to pay attention to all three sections-Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, and Data Interpretation and Logical reasoning without giving undue emphasis to any specific section.

Tackling TITA questions: Given the increasing presence of Type in The Answer (TITA) questions, candidates should attempt more of these, as they carry no negative markings. However, time management is essential, and prioritising TITA questions can enhance the chances of achieving a higher percentile.

Maintaining speed: Efficiently solving the question paper involves a balance between reading comprehension and verbal ability. Candidates should avoid spending excessive time on challenging questions and prioritise those they are confident in answering.

Remaining composed: If a candidate struggles with a question for 3 to 4 minutes, it's advisable not to force an attempt. Instead, reassess the paper and move on to a new question.