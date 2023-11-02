CAT 2023: Check Paper Pattern And Preparation Strategy For The Common Admission Test

Common Admission Test.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 on November 26. The exam is held for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctoral programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management. The question paper for CAT comprises of three sections, namely Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). The exam will be held for a duration of two hours.

Changes in the exam pattern

Over the years, the format of CAT has undergone significant changes. One of these has been the shift from traditional Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) to the TITA (Type In The Answer) questions. The new change requires the students to develop a deep understanding of the subject matter rather than relying on rote learning. The new format aims to assess a candidate's comprehensive knowledge and problem-solving skills.

Preparation strategy

Professor Mahadeo Jaiswal, director of IIM Sambalpur, spoke to NDTV about the preparation strategy for excelling in CAT and listed the following methods:

Students must learn to effectively manage their time, prioritise challenging topics and incorporate short breaks for rejuvenation.

Efficiency in subjects such as Mathematics can be improved by regular practice and utilising shortcut techniques.

Practicing previous year's question papers under timed conditions helps students understand the exam format and identify areas needing improvement.

Full-length mock tests simulate the actual exam environment, helping students become accustomed to time constraints.

Talking about the interview, Mr Jaiswal said that candidates should anticipate a wide range of questions that will focus on their skills, work experience, extra-curricular activities and general awareness.

"It is essential for students to thoroughly examine the experiences and accomplishments mentioned in their CV, as they are likely to encounter questions regarding their past work experience," the IIM Director said.

He also said that preparing thoroughly for the interview by researching commonly asked questions, practicing responses, and showcasing the strengths and experiences will greatly enhance the chances of success of the students in the IIM admission process.

