CAT Normalisation Process 2023: Here's All You Need To Know

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow is scheduled to hold the Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 26, 2023, in three sessions. This examination is a prerequisite for entry into various management programmes offered by the institutes, and the CAT 2023 scores are also used by non-IIM institutions in their admission procedures.

Here's all you need to know about CAT normalisation process:

The CAT 2023 normalisation process aims to ensure an equitable assessment of all candidates.

The CAT 2023 entrance exam is computer-based, and the normalistion process is designed to adjust score distributions across different forms, preventing discrimination. This practice involves comparing scores of candidates across various forms to ensure fairness.

CAT-scaled scores are subsequently converted into percentiles. Candidates shortlisted based on CAT percentiles proceed to the IIMs' selection process, which includes Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI) rounds.

CAT normalisation process is conducted in two steps:

IIMs adjust exam scores for scale differences in the distribution of CAT scores in different forms.

Scores of different sections are normalised in the second step.



The result of CAT 2023 will include detailed information on sectional and overall scaled scores.

The calculation of normalised overall scores in CAT for each section involves the following steps:

Calculate the mean and the standard deviation (SD) of the raw scores in the QA section for all candidates appearing in the morning session. Let Mean = M1 and SD = S1, and G1 = M1 + S1.

Calculate the mean and the standard deviation (SD) of the raw scores in the QA section for all candidates appearing in the afternoon session. Let Mean = M2 and SD = S2, and G2 = M2 + S2.

Calculate the mean and the standard deviation (SD) of the raw scores in the QA section for all candidates appearing in the evening session. Let Mean = M3 and SD = S3, and G3 = M3 + S3.

Calculate the mean and the standard deviation (SD) of the raw scores in the QA section for all candidates appearing in CAT (i.e., including all three sessions). Let Mean = M and SD = S, and G = M + S.

