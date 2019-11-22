CAT 2019 On Sunday; Check Important Exam Day Rules Here

CAT 2019 exam will be held on November 24 in centres across India.

CAT 2019 would be held on November 24. IIM Kozhikode, the officiating IIM for the examination which is being held as an eligibility test for post graduate management programmes in premier B-schools in the country, has already released the admit card on the official website (iimcat.ac.in). Approximately 2.44 lakh candidates are expected to appear for CAT 2019 on coming Sunday in centres across India.

CAT 2019: Exam day rules

Here are some important points every candidate should be aware of while attending the exam:

CAT 2019: Date and schedule

Test Date: Sunday, November 24, 2019

Duration: 180 minutes or 3 hours (240 minutes or 4 hours For PwD Candidates)

Forenoon Session: 9.00 am to 12.00 pm (Candidates reporting time: 7.30 am. Candidates not allowed entry post 8.45 am)

Afternoon Session: 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm (Candidates reporting time: 1.00 pm. Candidates not allowed entry post 2.15 pm)

CAT 2019 : Admit card

Admit Card is the most important document on the exam day. Candidates may download the CAT admit card from CAT Website and recheck following details mentioned: Name, registration number, exam date, time or session, PwD status, test city, test center address and reference number.

Candidates may print the CAT admit card on an A4-size paper, preferably using a Laser Printer and the admit card is valid only if the candidate's photograph and signature images are legibly printed.

What Are The Things To Keep In Mind While Taking CAT Exam?

CAT 2019: Test centre

Before leaving for the test centre, candidates are requested to verify and carry their original ID proof and the printed CAT 2019 admit card.

Use the Google map link embedded on the electronic version of the admit card to locate the test centre. Identify mode of transport and commute time at least a day before the exam day in order to reach the test centre on time on the day of the exam.

CAT 2019: Exam day workflow

This will be the workflow of a candidate on the D-day at the exam centre:

CAT 2019: This will be the whole workflow each candidate should follow on the exam day.

CAT 2019: Exam pattern

For all candidates, the medium of the exam is English.

The Exam would have three Sections:

Section 1: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC).

Section 2: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR).

Section 3: Quantitative Ability (QA).

Some questions would be of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type with options to select and some would be non-MCQ type.

No mark will be awarded for questions which are not attempted.

For all MCQ type, a wrong answer would result in -1 Mark.

There would be no negative mark for a non-MCQ type question.

A virtual keyboard would be displayed on the screen which is to be used for a non MCQ. Use the mouse to operate the virtual keyboard.

(Source: Test Day Help Guide for CAT 2019 Aspirants published on iimcat.ac.in)

