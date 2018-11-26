CAT 2018: Experts Say Question Paper Moderately Difficult, QA Toughest Section

IIM Calcutta successfully concluded the CAT 2018 exam yesterday. Now that the exam is over, students who appeared for the exam will begin the wait for the CAT 2018 result. The tentative date for CAT 2018 result is second week of January 2019. CAT exam is only the first step of the selection process and CAT scores are used for shortlisting purposes by institutes which conduct separate rounds of selection process which can include a written ability test and personal interview.

CAT 2018 exam is being considered as moderately difficult by experts. Experts have claimed that the question papers in the two slots were not too different and had the same level of difficulty in all sections.

CAT 2018: Read Expert Analysis Here

Experts also said that the Quantitative Aptitude (QA) section was the toughest of the three sections and was possibly the toughest QA section in past four years.

Mr Prashanth Nair of T.I.M.E., said that the question paper had a mix of questions with quite a few doable questions. The number of lengthy questions in QA section seems to have gone up this year. He has predicted that for 99 percentile this year, students would have to score anywhere between 148 to 150 marks.

Mr. Gautam Bawa of Career Launcher said that the Data interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section was moderately difficult which was a relief from last year. On number of questions he said that an attempt of 60 questions would be a good attempt. He has predicted that a score of 150-155 could result in 99 percentile score.

Mr. Arks Srinivas also of Career Launcher said that QA section was the toughest this year. The questions in slot 1 and slot 2 did not vary much in terms of difficulty level. He also predicted a good attempt at 60+ questions with a score of 150-155 leading to 99 percentile.

CAT 2018: Result In January 2019; Check Expected Cut Off

Click here for more Education News