Canada's 24-Hour Weekly Work Rule For Indian Students Comes Into Effect

Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, confirmed on Sunday that new rules for the International Student Programme have come into effect. The regulations include revised working hours for international students working off campus. Proposed earlier this year, eligible students can now work up to 24 hours per week outside campus during classroom sessions.

Additionally, international students must apply for and receive approval for a new study permit before changing learning institutions.

The minister stated that these changes align with efforts to strengthen the integrity of the International Student Programme.

Canada has officially ended the Student Direct Stream (SDS) and Nigeria Student Express (NSE) programs, both designed to simplify study permit applications. Indian students, who significantly benefited from the SDS over six years, must now follow the standard application process.

However, applications submitted under the SDS before the November 8, 2024, 2pm ET deadline will still be processed under the expedited system. These applicants will experience faster processing times, while submissions made after the deadline will fall under the regular stream, which generally involves longer processing periods.

Over the past year, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has implemented various measures to enhance the International Student Programme, focusing on fraud prevention, student protection from exploitation, and addressing financial vulnerabilities.

Under the 2025-2027 Immigration Levels Plan, Canada aims to gradually reduce its temporary resident population. This strategy seeks to align with the country's long-term economic priorities while maintaining the quality and integrity of temporary resident programmes.



Who Can Work Off-Campus

Before starting off-campus work, ensure you meet the eligibility criteria to work without a work permit.

If you work without meeting the requirements, you may face the risk of leaving Canada.

You can begin working only after your study programme starts, not before.

The conditions allowing off-campus work will be stated on your study permit.

If eligible, a work permit is not required for off-campus employment.

Eligibility Requirements

You can work off campus without a work permit if you meet all the following conditions:

You are a full-time student at a designated learning institution (DLI).

You are enrolled in one of these programs:

A post-secondary academic, vocational, or professional training programme.

A secondary-level vocational training program (Quebec only).

Your study programme:

Is at least six months long.

Leads to a degree, diploma, or certificate.

You have started your studies.

You have a valid Social Insurance Number (SIN).

Who Cannot Work Off-Campus

You are ineligible to work off campus without a work permit if any of these apply: