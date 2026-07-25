Canada Work Permit: List Of Documents Indian Students Need To Avoid Rejection

Indian students planning to study or work in Canada should carefully check the eligibility requirements for the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) before selecting a college or programme. The PGWP allows eligible international graduates to work in Canada after completing their studies and is often a key pathway to gaining Canadian work experience. Depending on the duration of the study programme, the permit may be issued for a period ranging from eight months to a maximum of three years.

Hundreds of Indian students were reportedly denied PGWPs because the programmes they completed were not considered eligible by Canada's immigration authorities, despite being described as "eligible" in their colleges' brochures. As a result, many graduates who had spent lakhs of rupees on their education were unable to obtain work authorisation in Canada.

What Determines PGWP Eligibility?

Whether a student qualifies for a PGWP depends on multiple factors, including the Designated Learning Institution (DLI) where they studied and whether their programme meets the eligibility criteria laid down by Canada's immigration authorities. Students should verify both the institution and the programme before taking admission, as graduating from an ineligible programme may make them ineligible for a work permit.

Apart from meeting the eligibility criteria, applicants must also submit the required supporting documents while applying for a PGWP.

Documents Required For A Canada PGWP

According to the official checklist issued by Canada's immigration authorities, applicants must submit the following documents:



Proof Of Programme Completion



Applicants must provide proof that they have completed an eligible credit-based programme. This may include:

A degree, diploma, or certificate.

An official letter from the educational institution confirming programme completion.

An official transcript issued by the institution or a copy of the official transcript downloaded from the institution's website.

The qualification must have been obtained from a PGWP-eligible Designated Learning Institution (DLI) through an eligible programme.

Proof Of Full-Time Study

Applicants must submit an official transcript issued by the DLI, or an official transcript downloaded from the institution's website, to demonstrate that they maintained full-time student status throughout their studies, where required.

Language Proficiency Proof

Applicants may be required to demonstrate proficiency in English or French. Accepted language test scores, such as IELTS or TOEFL, may be submitted where applicable under the current PGWP requirements.

Proof Of An Eligible Field Of Study

Where applicable, applicants must demonstrate that their programme meets the field-of-study requirements prescribed for PGWP eligibility.

Upfront Medical Examination (If Required)

An upfront medical examination is required only for applicants intending to work in occupations or sectors where a medical examination is mandatory.

Keep Additional Documents Ready

Canada's immigration authorities may ask applicants to submit additional documents after reviewing their application. Students should therefore keep all important records ready, including:

Offer letter

Tuition fee receipts

Academic transcripts

Attendance records

Any other documents requested by the immigration authorities

Submitting complete and accurate documentation, while ensuring that both the institution and the programme are PGWP-eligible, can help reduce the chances of delays or rejection of a Post-Graduation Work Permit application.