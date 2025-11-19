Studied In Canada But Didn't Get A Work Permit? Know What Options You Still Have

Study And Work In Canada: Canada Work Permit for Students: Canada continues to be one of the most preferred destinations for Indian students seeking quality higher education and strong career prospects. More than four lakh Indian students are currently enrolled in Canadian institutions. Along with academic opportunities, students are also allowed to work during and after their studies, which is why many choose Canada with the expectation of securing employment once they complete their programmes.

Students can take up part-time jobs while studying, enabling them to support themselves and gain early work exposure. After completing their courses and obtaining their degrees, they can work full-time-provided they secure the mandatory Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP). This permit must be obtained within 180 days of completion of studies. The validity of a PGWP ranges from eight months to three years, depending on the length and nature of the programme. The experience gained through a PGWP often plays a key role in pathways such as Permanent Residency (PR).

What If You Don't Receive a PGWP?

In some cases, students may not qualify for a Post-Graduation Work Permit. This can cause concern, as many rely on it for employment opportunities in Canada. However, not getting a PGWP does not completely close the door to working in the country.

Students who do not receive a PGWP can explore the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP). This programme allows Canadian employers to hire foreign workers to fill labour shortages.

Under TFWP, a work permit is issued only when a Canadian employer offers you a job and agrees to sponsor your application. Therefore, students who anticipate difficulties in getting a PGWP should start looking for employers willing to support them under this programme.

If an employer agrees to hire you through the TFWP, they must first obtain a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA). This certificate confirms that no eligible Canadian worker is available for the job, making it necessary to hire a foreign employee. Once the LMIA is approved, you can apply for a work permit. After the permit is issued, you are legally allowed to begin working in Canada.