Good IELTS Score Essential For Canada Work Permit. What Happens If Marks Are Low?

Canada Work Permit: Canada has made significant changes to its Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) policy, now requiring students to meet stricter language proficiency standards to qualify. Under the revised regulations, students must score at least 6 bands in all four sections of the IELTS exam or a 7-band score in the Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) to be eligible for a PGWP.

The new rules have sparked concerns among students, many of whom believe that completing their course should be enough proof of their English language proficiency. The revision has particularly affected students already struggling with financial challenges while studying.

For students who fail to meet the IELTS band score requirement, the consequences are severe. Without the necessary language scores, they will be required to leave Canada.

If a student's study permit extends beyond the completion of their course, they have 180 days to apply for the PGWP. However, if their study permit expires, they must apply for the PGWP within 90 days and restore their status as a student. Previously, Canada accepted students with section-wise band scores below 6, as long as the overall score was 6 or higher.

This shift in policy has left students worried, particularly those who did not prioritise improving their English during their studies, assuming they would be granted a work permit afterwards.

Additionally, some students fear they may be ineligible for the PGWP due to poor academic performance or enrollment in courses not recognised in Canada's mandatory list of programmes. Even if they manage to pass the IELTS, these students may still find themselves without the coveted work permit.