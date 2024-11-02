Canada Begins Implementing Changes To Postgraduation Work Permit Programme

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has introduced significant changes to the Postgraduation Work Permit (PGWP) programme, effective November 1. These changes introduce new language proficiency and field-of-study requirements for candidates, with details available on the IRCC's official website. Under the updated regulations, applicants must now provide proof of language proficiency when submitting their PGWP application.

English language proficiency will be assessed using Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB) standards, while French proficiency will follow the Niveaux de Competence linguistique canadien (NCLC). Candidates are required to demonstrate skills in reading, writing, listening, and speaking, with language test results from the past two years. Accepted English tests include the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program (CELPIP), IELTS, and PTE Core, while TEF Canada and TCF Canada will be accepted for French.

The new field-of-study requirements specify that if a study programme includes this condition, the applicant must have completed a course aligned with designated occupations facing long-term shortages. These fields are categorised into five main areas: agriculture and agri-food, healthcare, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), trade, and transport.

It is also essential for applicants to meet general eligibility and physical location requirements. Candidates must complete a program at a PGWP-eligible designated learning institution to qualify for the permit.

Work in Canada After Graduation

General Eligibility

To be eligible to apply for a Postgraduation Work Permit (PGWP), you must:

Complete a study programme at a designated learning institution.

Maintain full-time student status in Canada throughout each semester of your program.

There are some exceptions to the full-time requirement, such as: