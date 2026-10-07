Want To Work In Canada? Nurses, Dentists, Pharmacists Among Jobs In Demand

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), a department of the Government of Canada, has announced that the country is seeking skilled health care and social service professionals, including nurse practitioners, dentists, pharmacists, psychologists, and social workers.

The department said the initiative aims to complement Canada's workforce and help provide essential services to Canadians. In a post on X, the department invited eligible professionals to explore immigration opportunities in Canada.

"If you have the training, credentials, and experience in health care and social services we're looking for, explore our immigration pathways and build your future in Canada," the department said.

According to information available on the department's official website, Canada's growing economy needs skilled workers in key and emerging industries, including:

STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics)

Health care

Skilled trades

Defence and cybersecurity

Critical minerals

Education

Benefits For International Talent

Canada offers several benefits to international talent, including career opportunities with a wide range of employers and access to safe and stable communities where individuals and their families can live and work.

The country also highlights its diverse culture, which celebrates different people, ideas and languages, as well as services designed to help newcomers settle and feel welcome.

Other benefits include access to education and training opportunities, and dedicated services for French-speaking newcomers.

Immigration Pathways To Canada

The Canadian government has outlined several options for skilled professionals seeking to move to the country.

Search job openings: Candidates can find employers that are actively recruiting international workers.

Explore immigration programmes: The government provides a tool that allows individuals to identify immigration programmes that may suit their goals. Applicants can answer a series of questions to explore their options.

Work and settle in Canada: The government offers tools and services to help newcomers prepare for and settle into life in Canada.

Foreign credential recognition: Professionals can check whether their occupation is regulated in the province or territory where they plan to work. They can also learn how to have their education and work experience recognised in Canada and understand the requirements for working in their chosen occupation.

Settling in Canada: The government provides support and services to help newcomers transition to everyday life in the country.

Francophone immigration: Dedicated services are available to support French-speaking newcomers settling outside Quebec.

The Canadian government has said its immigration system provides skilled professionals with multiple pathways to make Canada their new home.

If you have the required training, credentials, and experience, explore Canada's immigration pathways through this link.