Calcutta University Invites Application For Mahatma Gandhi Chair

The University of Calcutta on Monday invited applications for "an outstanding scholar of national and international repute" to fill the post of the Mahatma Gandhi Chair. The post was created by state government's Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology and Biotechnology to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"An outstanding scholar of national and international repute, who has a proven track record from the areas of Political Science/History/ Philosophy and such other disciplines of Social Sciences as may be required to fulfil the mandate of the Chair," the notification mentioned.

The objective of creating this chair is "to enable eminent scholars on Gandhi to teach and conduct research on Mahatma Gandhi" it mentioned.

The period of the position is "initially for one year but can be extended for another two years".

The last date for receiving the application is December 31.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the creation of the chair on Gandhiji's birth anniversary on October 2.

