CA Students Can Submit Observations On Exam Question Papers By Nov 25

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a notification for the students pursuing the Chartered Accountancy course to share their observations on the question papers of the Final and Intermediate exams.

The students can respond on the questions and share their observations by November 25, 2023. They can do so by sending the observations via e-mail or speed post.

The institute said that only those observations of students will be taken up for consideration who provide their details such as name, registration number, roll number, email-id and mobile number.

In an official notification released on the website, the institute said, "It is hereby informed that candidates can bring to the notice of the examination department, their observations, if any, on the question papers relating to Final and Intermediate examinations being held in November 2023 by e-mail at examfeedback@icai.in or by way of a letter, sent by Speed Post at the following address (to ICAI Bhawan, Delhi), so as to reach us latest by November 25, 2023."

The CA Intermediate and CA Final exams are being held from November 1 to 17, 2023.