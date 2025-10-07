CA September 2025 Exam Results Likely To Be Out In First Week Of November

CA September 2025 Exam Results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the results of the CA September 2025 exams in the first week of November. Once declared, candidates can check their ICAI scorecards on the official website using their roll number and registration number.

However, several social media posts have suggested different speculative result dates. According to a post on X by CCM and ICAI member Rajesh Sharma, the results may be released in the first week of November 2025.

ICAI, in its CA September 2025 guidance notes, stated that "the result is likely to be declared in November 2025."

Chartered Accountant Nitin Chawla also mentioned in a social media post that "ICAI will announce the CA September 2025 results on November 6, 2025 (tentative date)."

ICAI CA September 2025 Exam Dates

Course Level Exam Dates

CA Foundation September 16, 18, 20 & 22, 2025

CA Intermediate Group 1: September 4, 7 & 9, 2025

Group 2: September 11, 13 & 15, 2025

CA Final Group 1: September 3, 6 & 8, 2025

Group 2: September 10, 12 & 14, 2025

When Will ICAI Release Official CA September 2025 Result Notification?

The official notification for the ICAI September 2025 result date and time is expected in the last week of October 2025. It will include details such as result dates for CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams, along with the result time, official websites, and steps to check results.

Steps to Check ICAI CA September 2025 Results

Visit the official website of ICAI, icai.nic.in.

Select the "CA Foundation/Inter/Final" result link on the homepage.

You will be redirected to the CA September 2025 result login portal.

Enter your roll number, registration number, and the text shown in the box.

Submit the details to view your CA September 2025 result.

Review the scorecard carefully, download it, and take a printout for future reference.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the latest updates.