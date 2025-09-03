Advertisement

CA Exams For September Session Postponed In 10 Cities Due To Heavy Rainfall

CA Exams September 2025: The ICAI stated that the revised schedule will be announced later. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.

CA Exams September 2025: The CA Foundation exams will be held on September 16, 18, 20, and 22.

CA Exams September 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountant (CA) September 2025 Final and Intermediate examinations scheduled for September 3 and 4 due to heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of Punjab and Jammu.

The postponement applies to exam centres in Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur, and Jammu City only. ICAI stated that the revised schedule will be announced later. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website, icai.org, for updates.

The institute clarified that all other details announced earlier will remain unchanged.

As per the schedule:

CA Final (Group 1): September 3, 6, 8
CA Final (Group 2): September 10, 12, 14
CA Intermediate (Group 1): September 4, 7, 9
CA Intermediate (Group 2): September 11, 13, 15

Paper 6 of the CA Final exam will be of four hours, while all other papers will be three hours, with an additional 15 minutes reading time.

The CA Foundation exams will be held on September 16, 18, 20, and 22. For Paper 3 and 4 of Foundation, no extra reading time will be given. For other papers, 15 minutes of extra time will be allowed from 1:45 PM to 2:00 PM.

The ICAI September 2025 exams will also be conducted in nine international cities: Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimphu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait, Muscat, and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

