CA Exams: ICAI Re-Opens Application Forms For Chartered Accountants Exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a circular notifying the re-opening of online filling of examination form for Chartered Accountants Exams November 2024. The form filling is being open for Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) for two days. The decision to reopen the registration forms has been done after many requests were received from students about the shortening of timeline for online filling forms from 28 days to 17 days.

Since the Institute has decided to conduct Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation exams thrice a year which were earlier used to be conducted twice a year, the application window for applying online for the September 2024 CA Intermediate and Foundation exams is shortened from 28 days to 17 days. The application window had been shortened to accommodate the dates for the said exams thrice a year and to adhere to timelines for various exam processes i.e finalisation of centres, evaluation of answer books and timely declaration of results.

Students will be able to fill the exam application forms from September 11, 2024 to September 12, 2024 with late fees Rs 600.



The official notification by the ICSI reads, "In view of the fact that this shortening of timeline from 28 days to 17 days, being the first such instance for Chartered Accountants Final and PQC examinations and request received from the students regarding the same, it has been decided to re-open the online filling of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Final and Post Qualification Course viz.: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) for 2 (Two Days) from September 11, 2024 (11.00 AM) to September 12, 2024 (11.59 PM) with late fees (Rs 600- or US$10) for the benefit of the students as a one- time measure and as a special case only."



The notification further adds that this timeline of 17 days for filling of online examination application form will be applicable for all forthcoming Chartered Accountants examinations.