C-DAC Invites Applications For 91 Positions, Salary Up To Rs 22 Lakh/Annum

C-DAC Recruitment 2024: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has issued a recruitment notification for multiple positions. The available roles include Project Engineer, Project Manager, Knowledge Partner, and more. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 91 positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The registration process began on November 16, with a deadline set for December 5.

Scientific & Technical Positions

Project Associate (Fresher/Experienced)

Project Engineer (Fresher/Experienced)

Project Manager

Project Delivery Manager

Programme Manager

Knowledge Partner (Minimum 9 years of experience)

Senior Project Engineer

Project Lead

Module Lead (Minimum 4 years of experience)

Qualification:

BE/BTech or equivalent degree

Post Graduate degree in Science/Computer Applications/MBA

ME/MTech or equivalent degree

PhD

Non-Technical Positions

Project Support Staff/Project Officer (Minimum 0-3 years of experience based on educational qualification)

Qualification:

Graduate with at least 50% marks

Postgraduate

CA/LLM/CS

Two years full-time MBA/Post Graduate in a relevant field or professional qualification

Candidates should possess relevant skills in any of the following domain areas:

Application Software - AI Algorithm Development

BIOS Development

Device Driver / Board Support Package

Embedded System Design, Firmware Development & Control Hardware

FPGA Development

Quantum - Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and Cryptographic Algorithm Development

System Software for Compiler, Profiler, Loader, Debugger, etc.

VLSI - RTL, Analog, Digital, RF

System Administration, Network Administration, Data Centre Administration, and HPC Administration

VAPT Tool Development/Protocol Analysis - TCP/IP, SCADA, CAN, ICS

Solution Architect / Technical Specialist

Project Management

General Terms and Conditions

Terms of Engagement:

Positions are on a contract basis for up to 3 years or until project completion.

Extensions are based on performance and project requirements.

No candidate is entitled to a permanent position.

Candidates may be assigned to any project across India as per organizational needs.

Qualifications:

Candidates must have a degree from an AICTE/UGC-approved institution.

If using CGPA/OGPA, candidates must provide proof of percentage and class.

Final-semester candidates can apply, but joining is contingent upon completing the course.

Experience: