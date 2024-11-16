Advertisement

C-DAC Invites Applications For 91 Positions, Salary Up To Rs 22 Lakh/Annum

C-DAC Recruitment 2024: The available roles include Project Engineer, Project Manager, Knowledge Partner, and more.

C-DAC Recruitment 2024: The deadline for application submission is December 5.

C-DAC Recruitment 2024: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has issued a recruitment notification for multiple positions. The available roles include Project Engineer, Project Manager, Knowledge Partner, and more. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 91 positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The registration process began on November 16, with a deadline set for December 5.

Scientific & Technical Positions

  • Project Associate (Fresher/Experienced)
  • Project Engineer (Fresher/Experienced)
  • Project Manager
  • Project Delivery Manager
  • Programme Manager
  • Knowledge Partner (Minimum 9 years of experience)
  • Senior Project Engineer
  • Project Lead
  • Module Lead (Minimum 4 years of experience)

Qualification:

  • BE/BTech or equivalent degree
  • Post Graduate degree in Science/Computer Applications/MBA
  • ME/MTech or equivalent degree
  • PhD

Non-Technical Positions

Project Support Staff/Project Officer (Minimum 0-3 years of experience based on educational qualification)

Qualification:

  • Graduate with at least 50% marks
  • Postgraduate
  • CA/LLM/CS
  • Two years full-time MBA/Post Graduate in a relevant field or professional qualification

Candidates should possess relevant skills in any of the following domain areas:

  • Application Software - AI Algorithm Development
  • BIOS Development
  • Device Driver / Board Support Package
  • Embedded System Design, Firmware Development & Control Hardware
  • FPGA Development
  • Quantum - Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and Cryptographic Algorithm Development
  • System Software for Compiler, Profiler, Loader, Debugger, etc.
  • VLSI - RTL, Analog, Digital, RF
  • System Administration, Network Administration, Data Centre Administration, and HPC Administration
  • VAPT Tool Development/Protocol Analysis - TCP/IP, SCADA, CAN, ICS
  • Solution Architect / Technical Specialist
  • Project Management

General Terms and Conditions
Terms of Engagement:

  • Positions are on a contract basis for up to 3 years or until project completion.
  • Extensions are based on performance and project requirements.
  • No candidate is entitled to a permanent position.
  • Candidates may be assigned to any project across India as per organizational needs.
  • Qualifications:
  • Candidates must have a degree from an AICTE/UGC-approved institution.
  • If using CGPA/OGPA, candidates must provide proof of percentage and class.
  • Final-semester candidates can apply, but joining is contingent upon completing the course.

Experience:

  • Only candidates with relevant post-qualification experience need to apply.
  • Academic work, internships, or project work will not be counted as professional experience unless explicitly stated.
  • Experience without supporting documents will not be considered.
  • Pay scales are based on minimum required experience, with increments for higher experience.
  • Selection Process:
  • Meeting eligibility criteria does not guarantee selection.
  • Candidates will be screened based on qualifications and experience.
  • Selection will be based on qualifications, experience, written tests (if applicable), and interviews.
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further steps.
  • Any false or misleading information will lead to rejection at any stage.
