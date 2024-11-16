C-DAC Invites Applications For 91 Positions, Salary Up To Rs 22 Lakh/Annum

C-DAC Recruitment 2024: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has issued a recruitment notification for multiple positions. The available roles include Project Engineer, Project Manager, Knowledge Partner, and more. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 91 positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The registration process began on November 16, with a deadline set for December 5.
Scientific & Technical Positions
- Project Associate (Fresher/Experienced)
- Project Engineer (Fresher/Experienced)
- Project Manager
- Project Delivery Manager
- Programme Manager
- Knowledge Partner (Minimum 9 years of experience)
- Senior Project Engineer
- Project Lead
- Module Lead (Minimum 4 years of experience)
Qualification:
- BE/BTech or equivalent degree
- Post Graduate degree in Science/Computer Applications/MBA
- ME/MTech or equivalent degree
- PhD
Non-Technical Positions
Project Support Staff/Project Officer (Minimum 0-3 years of experience based on educational qualification)
Qualification:
- Graduate with at least 50% marks
- Postgraduate
- CA/LLM/CS
- Two years full-time MBA/Post Graduate in a relevant field or professional qualification
Candidates should possess relevant skills in any of the following domain areas:
- Application Software - AI Algorithm Development
- BIOS Development
- Device Driver / Board Support Package
- Embedded System Design, Firmware Development & Control Hardware
- FPGA Development
- Quantum - Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and Cryptographic Algorithm Development
- System Software for Compiler, Profiler, Loader, Debugger, etc.
- VLSI - RTL, Analog, Digital, RF
- System Administration, Network Administration, Data Centre Administration, and HPC Administration
- VAPT Tool Development/Protocol Analysis - TCP/IP, SCADA, CAN, ICS
- Solution Architect / Technical Specialist
- Project Management
General Terms and Conditions
Terms of Engagement:
- Positions are on a contract basis for up to 3 years or until project completion.
- Extensions are based on performance and project requirements.
- No candidate is entitled to a permanent position.
- Candidates may be assigned to any project across India as per organizational needs.
- Qualifications:
- Candidates must have a degree from an AICTE/UGC-approved institution.
- If using CGPA/OGPA, candidates must provide proof of percentage and class.
- Final-semester candidates can apply, but joining is contingent upon completing the course.
Experience:
- Only candidates with relevant post-qualification experience need to apply.
- Academic work, internships, or project work will not be counted as professional experience unless explicitly stated.
- Experience without supporting documents will not be considered.
- Pay scales are based on minimum required experience, with increments for higher experience.
- Selection Process:
- Meeting eligibility criteria does not guarantee selection.
- Candidates will be screened based on qualifications and experience.
- Selection will be based on qualifications, experience, written tests (if applicable), and interviews.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further steps.
- Any false or misleading information will lead to rejection at any stage.