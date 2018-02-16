Burdwan University 3rd Year BCom, BSc Part 2 Results Declared @ Buruniv.ac.in, Check Now

Burdwan University Results: How to check
Burdwan University Results: 3rd Year BCom, BSc Part 2 Results Declared @ Buruniv.ac.in, Check Now
Follow these steps to check your Burdwan University BSc and BCom part 2 third year general and honours results:
Step One: Click on this Univeristy of Burdwan official results link: http://www.buruniv.ac.in/pagination/
Step Two: Tick on Students wise option
Step Three: Enter the roll number
Step Four: Submit the details
Step Five: Check your Burdwan University results on next page
University of Burdwan or Burdwan University has declared the following results on its website:
B.Sc. Year 3 Degree Hons. (Part 2) Exam 2017
B.Sc. Year 3 Degree Gen (Part 2) Exam 2017
B.Com. Year 3 Degree Hons. (Part 2) Exam 2017
B.Com. Year 3 Degree Gen (Part 2) Exam 2017
