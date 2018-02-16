Burdwan University 3rd Year BCom, BSc Part 2 Results Declared @ Buruniv.ac.in, Check Now

University of Burdwan or Burdwan University has declared the Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) part 2 results of third year on the official website of the varsity.

Updated: February 16, 2018 21:12 IST
New Delhi:  University of Burdwan or Burdwan University has declared the Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) part 2 results of third year on the official website of the varsity. The students who have appeared for Burdwan University BSc and BCom part 2 third year Honours and General papers may download their results from the website, www.buruniv.ac.in. The students may also access the Burdwan University BSc and BCom results after following the step given here under in this story. To access your results, the students may keep their exam roll numbers with them.
 

Burdwan University Results: How to check

Burdwan University Results: 3rd Year BCom, BSc Part 2 Results Declared @ Buruniv.ac.in, Check Now

Follow these steps to check your Burdwan University BSc and BCom part 2 third year general and honours results:

Step One: Click on this Univeristy of Burdwan official results link: http://www.buruniv.ac.in/pagination/

Step Two: Tick on Students wise option

Step Three: Enter the roll number


Step Four: Submit the details

Step Five: Check your Burdwan University results on next page

University of Burdwan or Burdwan University has declared the following results on its website:

B.Sc. Year 3 Degree Hons. (Part 2) Exam 2017


B.Sc. Year 3 Degree Gen (Part 2) Exam 2017


B.Com. Year 3 Degree Hons. (Part 2) Exam 2017

B.Com. Year 3 Degree Gen (Part 2) Exam 2017


