Burdwan University 3rd Year BCom, BSc Part 2 Results Declared @ Buruniv.ac.in, Check Now

Burdwan University Results: How to check

University of Burdwan or Burdwan University has declared the Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) part 2 results of third year on the official website of the varsity. The students who have appeared for Burdwan University BSc and BCom part 2 third year Honours and General papers may download their results from the website, www.buruniv.ac.in. The students may also access the Burdwan University BSc and BCom results after following the step given here under in this story. To access your results, the students may keep their exam roll numbers with them.Follow these steps to check your Burdwan University BSc and BCom part 2 third year general and honours results:Step One: Click on this Univeristy of Burdwan official results link: http://www.buruniv.ac.in/pagination/Step Two: Tick on Students wise optionStep Three: Enter the roll numberStep Four: Submit the detailsStep Five: Check your Burdwan University results on next pageUniversity of Burdwan or Burdwan University has declared the following results on its website:B.Sc. Year 3 Degree Hons. (Part 2) Exam 2017B.Sc. Year 3 Degree Gen (Part 2) Exam 2017B.Com. Year 3 Degree Hons. (Part 2) Exam 2017B.Com. Year 3 Degree Gen (Part 2) Exam 2017