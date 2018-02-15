West Bengal Forest Guard Final Results Released @ Policewb.gov.in; Check Now Final result of the recruitment to the post of forest guard under Directorate of Forests, Government of West Bengal has been published.

Share EMAIL PRINT West Bengal Forest Guard Final Results Released @ Policewb.gov.in; Check Now New Delhi: Final result of the recruitment to the post of forest guard under Directorate of Forests, Government of West Bengal has been published. The west Bengal forest guard result containing the list of provisionally selected candidates is available on the website of West Bengal Police www.policewb.gov.in and Directorate of Forests www.westbengalforest.gov.in. To find the West Bengal Forest Guard result in the website the candidates are advised to search either by in-putting or keying – in their application sl. no. or PST/PET roll no. and date of birth.



The results can also be accessed from the notice board of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board at Salt Lake City, Kolkata.



Tthe process of PST & PET of West Bengal Forest Guard recruitment commenced on and from December 4, 2017.

West Bengal Forest Guard Final Results 2017: How to check WB Forest Guard Result 2017: Final Results Declared @ Policewb.gov.in; Check Now



The candidates who are searching for the WB Forest Guard final results may follow these steps:



Step One: Go to the official website of West Bengal Police (www.policewb.gov.in) and Forest Directorate (www.westbengalforest.gov.i.n).



Step Two: Click on the link: ' Final Result in c/w recruitment to the Post of Forest Guard under Directorate of Forest’.



Step Three: Candidates may find their result by entering their PST/PET roll number or application serial number on the official website



