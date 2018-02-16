KTU Semester 1 Results Declared @ Ktu.edu.in, Check Now KTU first semester results of Bachelor of Technology (BTech) examinations held on December 2017 have been released on the official website of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (initially Kerala Technological University or KTU).

Share EMAIL PRINT KTU Semester 1 Results Declared @ Ktu.edu.in, Check Now New Delhi: KTU first semester results of Bachelor of Technology (BTech) examinations held on December 2017 have been released on the official website of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (initially Kerala Technological University or KTU). KTU BTech results can be accessed from the official website, ktu.edu.in. The KTU BTech results have been provided on the official website in separate PDF files which carries results of various colleges. The KTU first semester results of candidates can be accessed from these separate PDF files. KTU has also released the results of MBA examination held on October 2017 for Part Time and Full Time candidates.

KTU Semester 1 Results: How to check KTU Semester 1 Results Declared @ Ktu.edu.in, Check Now



Students who have appeared for KTU semester 1 exams in December 2017 may check their results after following these steps:



Step One: Go to the official website of KTU, ktu.edu.in

Step Two: Click on the link given on home page "B.Tech S1 Examination Dec 2017 - Results published" under announcements



Step Three: Click on "Click here..." link from next page, which is given near to B.Tech S1 results news

Step Four: Open your college results link

Step Five: Check your results on the next page



APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (initially Kerala Technological University) is a State Government University has come into existence on May 21, 2014 with an aim to give leadership to the technology related policy formulation and Engineering Planning for the State.



The Technological University also emphaziess to improve the academic standards of the Graduate, Post Graduate and Research Programmes in Engineering Science, Technology and Management and regulate the academic standards of all colleges affiliated to the University.





