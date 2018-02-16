KTU Semester 1 Results Declared @ Ktu.edu.in, Check Now

KTU Semester 1 Results: How to check
Students who have appeared for KTU semester 1 exams in December 2017 may check their results after following these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of KTU, ktu.edu.in
Step Two: Click on the link given on home page "B.Tech S1 Examination Dec 2017 - Results published" under announcements
Step Three: Click on "Click here..." link from next page, which is given near to B.Tech S1 results news
Step Four: Open your college results link
Step Five: Check your results on the next page
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (initially Kerala Technological University) is a State Government University has come into existence on May 21, 2014 with an aim to give leadership to the technology related policy formulation and Engineering Planning for the State.
