KTU B.Tech S2 April 2018 Results Announced @ Ktu.edu.in; Check Now

KTU S2 Result 2018: KTU second semester (S2) results of Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) examinations held in April 2018 have been released on the official website of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (initially Kerala Technological University or KTU). KTU B.Tech results can be accessed from the official website, ktu.edu.in. The KTU BTech results have been provided on the official website in separate PDF files which carries results of various colleges. The KTU second semester results of candidates can be accessed from these separate PDF files. KTU first semester results of B.Tech examinations held in December 2017 were released on the official website in February.

In a circular published by KTU yesterday, it said that the regular classes for odd semesters is set to commence August 1, 2018 as scheduled in the Academic calendar.

The circular asked all principals to permit registration of students to higher semesters as per the eligibility conditions given on the official website.

KTU S2 Results: How to check

Students who have appeared for KTU semester 2 exams in April 2018 may check their results after following these steps:

Step I : Visit the official website of KTU, ktu.edu.in

Step II : Click on the link given on home page " B.Tech S2 (R&S) Exam results publisehd" under announcements

Step III: Click on "Click here..." link from next page, which is given near to B.Tech S2 results news

Step IV : Open your college results link

Step V: Check your results on the next page

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (initially Kerala Technological University) is a State Government University has come into existence on May 21, 2014 with an aim to give leadership to the technology related policy formulation and Engineering Planning for the State.

The Technological University also emphaziess to improve the academic standards of the Graduate, Post Graduate and Research Programmes in Engineering Science, Technology and Management and regulate the academic standards of all colleges affiliated to the University.

