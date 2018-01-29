Government Is Committed To Strengthening And Modernising Education System: President Ram Nath Kovind The government is committed to strengthening and modernizing the school and higher education system in the country, President Ram Nath Kovind said today.

The government is committed to strengthening and modernizing the school and higher education system in the country, President Ram Nath Kovind said today, emphasizing that education lays the foundation for building the future of the nation. President Kovind was addressing the joint sitting of two houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session in New Delhi,



The government has approved over 2400 'Atal Tinkering Labs' under 'Atal Innovation Mission', in order to inculcate a spirit of entrepreneurship and creativity in children at an early age, President Kovind said in his address.



Atal Tinkering Labs are dedicated works spaces where students (from Class 6th to Class 12th) learn innovation skills and develop ideas that will go on to transform India. The labs are powered to acquaint students with state-of-the-art equipment such as 3D printers, robotics & electronics development tools, IoT & sensors etc.



"My Government has approved setting up of a 'National Testing Agency' as an autonomous and self-sufficient organization to conduct all examinations of higher educational institutions in the country," he added. In November, the Union Cabinet approved creation of National Testing Agency (NTA) as a Society registered under the Indian Societies Registration Act, 1860, and as an autonomous and self-sustained premier testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for higher educational institutions, however, the agency is yet start its operation.



"To ensure a bright future for the youth, my Government is working actively towards setting up of 20 'Institutes of Eminence'. Under this Mission, selected public sector institutions will be provided financial assistance of Rs.10 thousand crore," he said.



He also said that a law has been enacted to provide autonomy to all 'Indian Institutes of Management' in order to upgrade them further.



