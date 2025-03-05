BSF 2025: Admit Cards To Be Out For Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test

The Border Security Force (BSF) is soon expected to release the admit cards for the BSF Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Steno. Candidates appearing in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) can visit the official website of the BSF to download the cards. The exam is being conducted to fill a total of 1,526 vacancies. The selection process involves qualifying the PST and PET followed by a Computer Based Test (CBT).

Candidates who have applied for Stenographer role will be required to pass typing speed and shorthand proficiency.

Steps to download the admit cards:

Step 1. Visit the official website of BSF at bsf.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, move to the 'Latest News'

Step 3. Locate and click on the link for "BSF HCM/ASI Steno Admit Card 2025.

Step 4. Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Step 5. Click on the 'Submit'.

Step 6. Save and download your BSF HCM Admit Card 2025.

The application process for the recruitment of Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Steno posts was started by the BSF in December 2024. The deadline to apply for the posts was January 21, 2025.