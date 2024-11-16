BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Result 2024 For Phase 2 Released, Check Steps To Download

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 2 result. Candidates who took the Online Examination for the Competency Test for Local Bodies Teachers (CTT) 2024 can access their results by visiting the official website.

A total of 80,713 candidates took the examination, of which 65,716 passed. The pass percentage stands at 81.42%. The pass rates are as follows: 81.42% of students passed in Classes 1-5, 81.41% cleared the Class 6-8 exams, 84.20% passed the Class 9-10 exams, and 71.40% passed the Class 11-12 exams.

The Bihar Sakshamta examination was conducted from August 23 to August 28, 2024, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. It comprised 150 questions and lasted for 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The examination for seven subjects, originally scheduled for August 28, was cancelled and rescheduled to November 13, 2024.

The response sheet and answer key for Classes 1-5, 6-8, and 9-12 were released on October 9 and October 10, respectively. The deadline to submit objections was October 13 for Classes 1-8 and October 14 for Classes 9-12.

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Result 2024: Steps To Check

Candidates who participated in the written examination can view their results by following these instructions: