BSEB DElEd 2023 Result Declared: All You Need To Know

BSEB DElEd 2023 Result: Visit official website secondary.biharboardonline.com to check results.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Bihar Diploma course in Elementary Education (DElEd) Result 2023 on Monday, October 16. Candidates who appeared in the examination can access their results on the board's official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com. The BSEB Bihar DElEd Entrance Examination 2023 was held from June 05 to 15, 2023. To check their results, candidates need to log in using their 'application ID' and 'date of birth' on the portal.

Bihar DElEd Result 2023 shows 84.11% success rate

Of the 139,141 candidates who took the DElEd entrance exam, 84.11% or 117,037 of them have successfully passed.

Steps to download the Bihar DElEd result 2023:

Visit the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, click on the link that says, "View/Print Score Card: D.EL.Ed. Joint Entrance Test 2023."

You will be directed to a new page where you should enter your login details and click on the submit button.

Your Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Successful candidates in this entrance test will be eligible for admission to approximately 30,000 seats in both government and private DElEd colleges in Bihar. After the result announcement, the BSEB will initiate the counselling process for Bihar DElEd Admission 2023. The schedule for the counselling rounds will be shared on the official website.

To apply for Bihar DElEd counselling 2023, follow these steps: