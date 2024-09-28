Advertisement

Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2025 Registration Last Date Extended

Schools can visit the official website of the board to complete the registration process.

Read Time: 2 mins
Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2025 Registration Last Date Extended
BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2025: The last date for application fee payment is October 6.

Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for the online registration process for the Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2025 until October 9, 2024.

Schools can visit the official website of the board, i.e., secondary.biharboardonline.com, to complete the registration process.

The official notice reads: "The extended date for online submission of the application form for the Secondary Annual Exam 2025 is from September 28 to October 9, 2024. The last date for application fee payment is October 6, 2024."

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2025: Steps to Register

  • Step 1. Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com
  • Step 2. Click on the link - 'Click Here For Intermediate Registration'
  • Step 3. A new page will open on the screen
  • Step 4. Fill out the BSEB Inter Exam 2025 application form
  • Step 5. Submit the required documents
  • Step 6. Make the payment of the fee
  • Step 7. Check and download the confirmation page

Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2025: Important Points To Consider

  • The name, subject, gender, marital status, and caste category of the student, mother, and father should be filled in the application form with complete accuracy to avoid any errors on the mark sheet issued after the examination
  • A correct color photograph of the student should be affixed to the application form, and the correct signature should be provided to avoid any errors related to the photograph or signature on the mark sheet. This ensures that the correct photograph and signature are maintained in the committee's records
  • The schools should enter only a valid mobile number and email ID in the prescribed columns of the application form.
  • One mobile number can be used to fill the registration application form for only one student
Bihar Board 10th, Bihar Board 10th 2024, Bihar Board
