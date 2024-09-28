Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2025 Registration Last Date Extended

Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for the online registration process for the Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2025 until October 9, 2024.

Schools can visit the official website of the board, i.e., secondary.biharboardonline.com, to complete the registration process.

The official notice reads: "The extended date for online submission of the application form for the Secondary Annual Exam 2025 is from September 28 to October 9, 2024. The last date for application fee payment is October 6, 2024."

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1. Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com Step 2. Click on the link - 'Click Here For Intermediate Registration'

Click on the link - 'Click Here For Intermediate Registration' Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

A new page will open on the screen Step 4. Fill out the BSEB Inter Exam 2025 application form

Fill out the BSEB Inter Exam 2025 application form Step 5. Submit the required documents

Submit the required documents Step 6. Make the payment of the fee

Make the payment of the fee Step 7. Check and download the confirmation page

Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2025: Important Points To Consider