BSEAP Andhra Pradesh D.El.Ed Second Year Hall Tickets Released; Download Now
New Delhi:
Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has released the hall tickets for D.EL.Ed Second Year examination. Candidates can download the hall ticket at the official website bse.ap.gov.in. Directorate of Government Examinations organizes the Andhra Pradesh Diploma for Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examinations. Directorate of Government Examinations is an independent department functioning under ministry of secondary education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The department is responsible for conducting the SSC/ OSSC Public Examinations and a number of minor examinations as well. Candidates can expect technical glitches while retrieving the hall ticket and are therefore suggested to wait for a while before retrying.
AP DELED (TTC) results for exams conducted on July this year were released in September 2017.
How to download AP D.El.Ed Hall Tickets?
Step 1: Go to the official website bse.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the relevant link
Step 3: Enter the district
Step 4: Enter your institute name
Step 5: Enter your name
Step 6: Submit the details
The admit card carries details of the candidate along with father's name and centre name. Candidates are suggested to go through the details thoroughly and errors if any must be taken to the Board authority.
After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should take a printout and take it along with them to the exam hall.Click here for more Education News