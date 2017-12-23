Andhra Pradesh D.El.Ed Second Year Hall Tickets Released



How to download AP D.El.Ed Hall Tickets?

Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has released the hall tickets for D.EL.Ed Second Year examination. Candidates can download the hall ticket at the official website bse.ap.gov.in. Directorate of Government Examinations organizes the Andhra Pradesh Diploma for Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examinations. Directorate of Government Examinations is an independent department functioning under ministry of secondary education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The department is responsible for conducting the SSC/ OSSC Public Examinations and a number of minor examinations as well. Candidates can expect technical glitches while retrieving the hall ticket and are therefore suggested to wait for a while before retrying.AP DELED (TTC) results for exams conducted on July this year were released in September 2017.Step 1: Go to the official website bse.ap.gov.inStep 2: Click on the relevant linkStep 3: Enter the districtStep 4: Enter your institute nameStep 5: Enter your nameStep 6: Submit the detailsThe admit card carries details of the candidate along with father's name and centre name. Candidates are suggested to go through the details thoroughly and errors if any must be taken to the Board authority.After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should take a printout and take it along with them to the exam hall.