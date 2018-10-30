BSE State Open School Certificate Results Declared @ Bseodisha.ac.in, Check Now

BSE State Open School Certificate Examination results announced at bseodisha.ac.in

Result of State Open School Certificate Examination 2018 (2nd) has been released on the official website of BSE Odisha and India results. The BSE Open School Certificate Examination 2018 results can be accessed from the official website of The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, bseodisha.ac.in or directly from indiaresults.com. Candidates who have appeared for the second State Open School Certificate Examination 2018 may access their results after entering their examination details on the websites mentioned above.

BSE Result 2018: How To Check State Open School Certificate Examination Results

Follow these steps to check your results:

Step I: Visit the official website of BSE Odisha, www.bseodisha.ac.in

Step II: Click on the results link given on the hompage "RESULT OF STATE OPEN SCHOOL CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION-2018 (2ND)"

Step III: You will be directed to a third party website hosted by India Results

Step IV: On that page, enter either your roll number or name

Step V: Submit the details

Step VI: On the next page check your results

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a body constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and developes Secondary Education in the State of Odisha.

