Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited Hiring Company Secretary For Assistant Manager, Check Details

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) has invited applications from Company Secretary for the post of Assistant Manager. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the BVFCL and submit the applications by January 4, 2024.

Candidates having a graduate degree with Membership of lnstitute of Company Secretaries of lndia (lCSl) with minimum five years post professional qualification Executive experience as Company Secretary in a PSU/ large private sector organization are eligible for the post.

Candidates must also have a proven in-line knowledge of latest Company Law and corporate governance compliances including Secretarial standards.

The role will require the candidate to perform all the jobs relating to Company Secretary as per the Companies Act. They will also be required to conduct Board meetings, Audit Committee meetings, AGMs, Drafting of minutes, Prepare and compile Annual Reports, Director's report other related files and documents, File statutory returns and forms.

The salary for the job will be Rs 71,000.

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online by providing details regarding age, date of birth and percentage of marks obtained, years of passing and respective school/college/university and nature of duties. Candidates are also required to upload the scanned copy of following documents- Matriculation Certificate for age proof; Marks sheet alt semesters / Degree certificate, as applicable, for proof of meeting educational qualification, Caste Certificate, if applicable, Divyang / PwBD certificate, if applicable and lD proof issued by Government authority.

BVFCL was incorporated on April 5, 2002, after segregation of Namrup units in Assam from Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited (HFCL). BVFCL is under the administrative control of Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers Department of Fertilizers with 100% shareholding by the Government of lndia.