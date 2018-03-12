BPUT Results To Be Released @ Bputexam.in: Here Is How To Check

Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT ), Orissa, will release the odd semester examination 2017-18 first phase result today.

Education | | Updated: March 12, 2018 15:42 IST
Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT ), Orissa, will release the odd semester examination 2017-18 first phase result today. According to a notice posted on the official results website of BPUT, the result link will be made available after 5 PM today. Once the results are out, the candidates may logon on to the BPUT exam results website and check the same after logging on with username and password.

The results will be made available on the portal, bputexam.in.

"Website under maintenance, Result Link Will be available after 5 PM," said a notification posted on the official website of BPUT.

BPUT Results: How to check

The candidates may check their results following these steps:

Step One: Go to the official results website of BPUT, bputexam.in

Step Two: Enter your username and password in Student's Login area

Step Three: Click login and see the results

Biju Patnaik University of Technology

The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT ), Orissa, with its head-quarters in Rourkela came into being in November 2002 through an act of the Government. The main objective of instituting the University was to ensure a high quality of students coming out of the technical colleges through a common curriculum and uniform evaluation.


Today, the University has 110 colleges, both constituent and affiliated, with around 58,000 students. The disciplines include engineering and architecture, business management and hotel management, computer studies and pharmacy. Several of these offer both undergraduate and post graduate studies.

