BPUT Results To Be Released @ Bputexam.in: Here Is How To Check

The results will be made available on the portal, bputexam.in.
"Website under maintenance, Result Link Will be available after 5 PM," said a notification posted on the official website of BPUT.
BPUT Results: How to check
The candidates may check their results following these steps:
Step One: Go to the official results website of BPUT, bputexam.in
Step Two: Enter your username and password in Student's Login area
Step Three: Click login and see the results
Biju Patnaik University of Technology
The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT ), Orissa, with its head-quarters in Rourkela came into being in November 2002 through an act of the Government. The main objective of instituting the University was to ensure a high quality of students coming out of the technical colleges through a common curriculum and uniform evaluation.
Today, the University has 110 colleges, both constituent and affiliated, with around 58,000 students. The disciplines include engineering and architecture, business management and hotel management, computer studies and pharmacy. Several of these offer both undergraduate and post graduate studies.
