Efforts On To Malign State's Board Exams: West Bengal Education Minister

Images of six of the seven question papers tallied with the original.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee Saturday said that a deliberate attempt was being made to malign the state government''s conduct of board examinations. Referring to the alleged "leak" of question papers in the recently concluded Madhyamik (class 10) examinations, the minister said that he has asked all stakeholders to remain alert and ensure that the upcoming Higher Secondary examinations passed off without a hitch.

Purported images of Madhyamik question papers were circulated on a social media platform within 30 minutes of start of the examinations that concluded on Friday.

"There is a sustained and deliberate attempt to malign our government, our board exams, to show our state in poor light in the board exams conducted here. We have to be alert to such ploy by a certain section," Mr Chatterjee said during the inauguration of a state-run English medium school in Behala on Saturday.

The Higher Secondary Exams are scheduled to begin early next week.

Mr Chatterjee had sought a report on the ongoing investigation from West Bengal Board of Secondary Education over the allegations of question paper leak. The probe was being conducted by CID.