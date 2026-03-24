Timeline, Expected Dates For Upcoming CBSE, State Board Exam Results 2026

Board Exams Result Date 2026: With the board exam season drawing to a close, students across the country are eagerly waiting for their board examination 2026 results. A few state boards have already declared their board results, while many others are set to release theirs over the coming weeks, from late March to May.

Already Announced Results

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE)

Class 5 and 8: Declared on March 24, 2026

Class 10: Declared on March 24, 2026

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Class 12: Declared on March 23, 2026

Board Results Coming In The Next Few Weeks

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Class 10: Likely by April-end 2026

Class 12: Expected in May 2026

Other Expected Timelines (Based On Trends)

RBSE Class 12: Expected around March 31, as indicated by the state education minister

BSEB Class 10: Expected soon

Other State Board Result Dates

Several other state boards, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, typically release their Class 10 and Class 12 results between April and May.

Once released, students will be able to download their results through the official websites of the respective state boards or via the NDTV result checker.

How To Download Result Via NDTV Result Checker?