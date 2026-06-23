Trisha Shares Loved-Up Birthday Post For Vijay: 'To The Person Who Makes It All Worth It'

Just hours after fans wondered why Trisha Krishnan had not wished Vijay on his birthday, the actor put all rumours to rest with a special Instagram post dedicated to the actor.

Trisha posted a candid photograph of Vijay seated in front of several birthday cakes. While the actor is seen smiling as he prepares to blow out the candles, Trisha looks at him affectionately.

Sharing the adorable moment, she wrote, "To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD. 00.00."

Her post quickly grabbed attention online, with fans flooding the comments section with love and warm wishes for the duo.

Earlier, social media had been abuzz with speculation that Trisha had unfollowed Vijay on Instagram. While some fans claimed that she had recently removed him from her following list, others pointed out that she may never have followed him on the platform in the first place.

Trisha's Birthday Posts For Vijay Over The Years

Vijay celebrated his 52nd birthday on June 22.

In 2025, Trisha shared a candid photograph of Vijay with a pet dog and wrote, "Happy Birthday bestest".

A year earlier, she posted an elevator selfie with the actor and captioned it, "The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm! To many more milestones ahead".

In 2023, she kept things simple by sharing a photograph of the two against a snowy backdrop and writing, "HBD".

Vijay And Trisha's Movies

Vijay and Trisha are regarded as one of Tamil cinema's most popular on-screen pairs. They have shared screen space in several successful films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and, most recently, Leo.

About Their Relationship

In recent months, Vijay and Trisha have frequently been the subject of online speculation regarding their personal relationship. Despite ongoing rumours, neither actor has publicly addressed these claims.

Their close friendship has long been a topic of online discussion, with some users alleging a relationship between the two. Recently, after details from Vijay's divorce filings became public, sections of social media once again connected the actor with Trisha. Some political figures have also referred to the alleged relationship while criticising Vijay.