Madhya Pradesh Board Announces 'Ruk Jana Nahi' Exam Scheme 2026 For Failed Students

Studets who could not clear or appear in the Class 10 and 12 board examination, the Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS), Bhopal, has started the registration process for the 'Ruk Jana Nahi' (RJN) Exam Scheme 2026, offering another chance. Eligible students can submit their applications till June 20, 2026 by visiting MP Online.

The scheme has been introduced to help students continue their education without losing an academic year. Through this initiative, students can reappear only in the subjects they could not pass and improve their results.

Sharing the update on X, the School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh said that students who were unsuccessful in the main examination or second chance examination should not be discouraged, as re-examinations will be conducted from June 2026.

Who can apply?

The scheme is open to students who failed in the Class 10 or Class 12 board examinations conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board in February-March 2026. Students who were absent in the examinations and those who could not clear the second chance exams held in April-May 2026 are also eligible.

Only candidates registered under the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education can apply.

Exam details

The examinations will be conducted by MPSOS, Bhopal. Students will need to appear only in the subjects they failed in, while marks obtained in already cleared subjects will be carried forward. The syllabus will remain the same as the regular MP Board curriculum.

Another chance in December

Students who are unable to clear the June session will get another opportunity through the December 2026 session after fresh registration.

School Education and Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh said the scheme is designed to encourage students not to lose hope.