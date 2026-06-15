CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 second board result 2026 soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in. The CBSE has implemented the policy of two board examinations, one main examination and one for improvement, for Class 10 students this year. In the official notification dated June 25, 2025, the board had stated that the CBSE second board exam results will be declared in June 2026. However, the board is yet to confirm the result announcement date.

As per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the board has provided an opportunity to CBSE Class 10 students to improve their scores in up to three subjects. Students awaiting their second board results can download their marksheet from the board's official result portals, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The board announced the Class 10 main exam result 2026 on April 16. The overall pass percentage stood at 93.70 per cent. Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent, while boys stood at 92.60 per cent.

The CBSE Class 10 results will also be made available on the UMANG application and the DigiLocker platform.

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