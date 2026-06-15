Patna Schools Closed Till June 20 For Classes Up To 5; Classes 6 - 8 To Run Only Till 10:30 AM

Bihar Heatwave Condition 2026: Patna District Magistrate Dr. Thiyagarajan S M has directed all private and government schools of the district to reschedule their timings of academic activities due to the prevalent high temperature. Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, Dr. Thiyagarajan has prohibited academic activities up to Class 5 till June 20, 2026.

As per the official announcement, Classes 6 to 8 may continue their academic activities with due precautions till 10:30 am. "The prevalent heat wave condition still persists," the official order stated. Due to prevalent high temperatures in the district, the health and life of children are at risk, it added.

Earlier, on May 21, the District Magistrate of Patna, had ordered the suspension of academic activities for students up to Class 5 in all government and private schools, including pre-schools and Anganwadi centres, till May 26, 2026.

With Bihar continuing to reel under intense heatwave conditions and soaring temperatures, the district administration has again announced restrictions on school operations to safeguard the health and safety of children.

Check the image of the official order below.

According to NDTV Weather, the minimum temperature in Patna today is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach up to 37 degrees Celsius. Through the day, the temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, but it may feel like 42 degrees Celsius due to humidity and wind conditions, the weather report stated.