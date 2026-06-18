CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 shortly on its official websites. More than 6.8 lakh students who appeared for the improvement examinations conducted between May 15 and May 21, 2026, are awaiting their scorecards.
Candidates will be able to access their results using their roll number, school number and admit card ID. Earlier, CBSE declared the Phase 1 Class 10 results on April 15, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.70 per cent. The second board examination was introduced to provide students with an additional opportunity to improve their marks and strengthen their overall academic performance.
Steps To Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026
Students can follow these steps to download their results once released:
- Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.
- Click on the "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026" link.
- Enter the roll number, school number and admit card ID.
- Submit the details to view the scorecard.
- Download and save the result for future reference.
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Different Ways To Check Scores
Apart from the official websites, students can also access their results through:
- cbse.gov.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.cbse.nic.in
- DigiLocker
- UMANG App
CBSE had earlier announced the Class 10 Phase 1 results on April 15, 2026. According to official data, 24,83,479 students registered for the examination, while 24,71,777 appeared. Of them, 23,16,008 students passed successfully, taking the overall pass percentage to 93.70 per cent. The upcoming second board result is expected to help students improve their subject-wise scores and overall result status.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Check Here For Latest Updates
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: Result Announcement Expected Shortly
The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 is likely to be declared soon on the board’s official portals. Students who appeared for the improvement examination will be able to download their scorecards online after the result link is activated.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: How To Check Scorecard
- Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in
- Click on the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link
- Enter login credentials
- Submit and view the result
- Download and save the scorecard
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: Phase 1 Pass Percentage
CBSE had announced the Class 10 Phase 1 results on April 15, 2026. A total of 24,83,479 students registered for the examination, while 24,71,777 appeared. Out of them, 23,16,008 students cleared the exam, taking the overall pass percentage to 93.70 per cent.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: Credentials Required To Download Marksheet
To check the result online, candidates will need:
- Roll Number
- School Number
- Admit Card ID
- Date of Birth (if required)
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: Websites To Check Scores
Students will be able to access their results through:
- cbseresults.nic.in
- cbse.gov.in
- results.cbse.nic.in
- DigiLocker
- UMANG App
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: Over 6.8 Lakh Students Await Scores
More than 6.8 lakh students who appeared for the Class 10 improvement examinations conducted from May 15 to May 21 are waiting for the result announcement. The scorecards are expected to be released shortly on the official CBSE portals.