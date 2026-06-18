CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 shortly on its official websites. More than 6.8 lakh students who appeared for the improvement examinations conducted between May 15 and May 21, 2026, are awaiting their scorecards.

Candidates will be able to access their results using their roll number, school number and admit card ID. Earlier, CBSE declared the Phase 1 Class 10 results on April 15, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.70 per cent. The second board examination was introduced to provide students with an additional opportunity to improve their marks and strengthen their overall academic performance.

Steps To Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to download their results once released:

Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on the "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026" link.

Enter the roll number, school number and admit card ID.

Submit the details to view the scorecard.

Download and save the result for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Different Ways To Check Scores

Apart from the official websites, students can also access their results through:

CBSE had earlier announced the Class 10 Phase 1 results on April 15, 2026. According to official data, 24,83,479 students registered for the examination, while 24,71,777 appeared. Of them, 23,16,008 students passed successfully, taking the overall pass percentage to 93.70 per cent. The upcoming second board result is expected to help students improve their subject-wise scores and overall result status.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Check Here For Latest Updates