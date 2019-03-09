Out Of Syllabus Questions In CBSE Class 10 Kannada Paper; Students Ask For Grace Marks

CBSE Board exam for class 10 Kannada concluded today

CBSE concluded the class 10 board examination for Kannada today. After the exam was over several students took to twitter to complain about out of syllabus questions in the question paper. While the total marks attributed to out-of-syllabus questions reported by students is varied, the consensus remains that there were several out-of-syllabus questions.

The exact marks which were out of syllabus will be clear soon until then a clarification from CBSE is awaited. Students, meanwhile, have asked the board to take necessary steps and provide grace marks.

Dear @PrakashJavdekar ji, today CBSE 10th std #Kannada exams were conducted. Seems some questions totalling 15 marks were from out of the syllabus. Students were asked to write the qn numbers & leave the answer blank. Students were told they will get 15 marks for these qns. FYI. — VADIRAJ C S 🇮🇳 (@vschanna) March 9, 2019

Namastheji,

I bow to you Sir with great pride and respect.

This is Shalini.S.M from Bengaluru.

Today my daughter wrote her 10th standard CBSE board exam. Sir, I am sorry to say but they got more than 17.5 marks questions from out of their syllabus. — Shalini (@Shalini90856829) March 9, 2019

@nanuramu CBSE Kannada exam for 10th std had about 20 marks out-of-syllabus today! Wonder who and how such papers get set by the board? Is Kannada given such least importance by @CBSEINDIA? @CBSEINDIA how will you justify your act? — Sandhya Sudhindra (@Sandhyaksgmail1) March 9, 2019

Today cbse kannada exam had 14 marks out of syllabus we want grace marks sir — Abhishek (@Abhishe56084833) March 9, 2019

WE HAD A PAPER TODAY AND THE QUESTIONS WHICH CARRIED 16 MARKS WERE OUT OF SYLLABUS BUT WE WERE INFORMED THAT WE ARE GONNA GET SIXTEEEEEN MARKS FOR FREEEE SJSJSJSJS???????????????????????????? — ???????????????????????? (@theysayanisha) March 9, 2019

CBSE has been in hot waters ever since the board examinations have started. Earlier, class 12 students of science stream complained of a lengthy question paper which could not be completed in the designated 3 hours duration.

Class 12 students, had to face a similar situation in case of English question paper. Though questions were not out of syllabus but the board had failed to provide adequate options for some long-answer questions.

There are two novels prescribed for class 12 students and students were instructed to prepare any one. However, in the exam questions were asked from both the texts without the option to choose any one. This posed problem for students who had either prepared only one text or were taught only one of the two texts in school.

