Out Of Syllabus Questions In CBSE Class 10 Kannada Paper; Students Ask For Grace Marks

CBSE concluded the class 10 board examination for Kannada today. After the exam was over several students complained about out of syllabus questions.

Education | | Updated: March 09, 2019 17:40 IST
CBSE Board exam for class 10 Kannada concluded today


New Delhi: 

CBSE concluded the class 10 board examination for Kannada today. After the exam was over several students took to twitter to complain about out of syllabus questions in the question paper. While the total marks attributed to out-of-syllabus questions reported by students is varied, the consensus remains that there were several out-of-syllabus questions.

The exact marks which were out of syllabus will be clear soon until then a clarification from CBSE is awaited. Students, meanwhile, have asked the board to take necessary steps and provide grace marks. 

CBSE has been in hot waters ever since the board examinations have started. Earlier, class 12 students of science stream complained of a lengthy question paper which could not be completed in the designated 3 hours duration.

Class 12 students, had to face a similar situation in case of English question paper. Though questions were not out of syllabus but the board had failed to provide adequate options for some long-answer questions.

There are two novels prescribed for class 12 students and students were instructed to prepare any one. However, in the exam questions were asked from both the texts without the option to choose any one. This posed problem for students who had either prepared only one text or were taught only one of the two texts in school.

