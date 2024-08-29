Advertisement

BITS Pilani Invites Applications For Professor Of Practice Positions, Check Details

BITS Pilani: Professionals with a Bachelor's degree who have notable achievements in entrepreneurship and start-ups may also be considered.

BITS Pilani Invites Applications For Professor Of Practice Positions
BITS Pilani: Professor of Practice role aims to bridge academic learning with real-world challenges.

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani is currently inviting applications from experienced industry professionals interested in joining as Professor of Practice (PoP). This role aims to bridge academic learning with real-world challenges, enhancing students' practical problem-solving skills. The application deadline is September 10.

According to the official website, "Professors of Practice are expected to take on significant pedagogical and leadership responsibilities in advancing BITS Pilani's research and educational programs. This includes developing facilities and labs, designing courses, engaging with students and faculty, and driving applied research that leads to publications and patents through industry collaboration. They will also contribute to project design, promote innovative teaching methods, and teach both graduate and undergraduate courses. The role involves providing students with practical insights into their fields of study and acting as a link between industry, government, and the institute to identify teaching and research opportunities that benefit society."

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Candidates with significant industry experience as CEOs, CTOs, vice presidents, principal scientists, or senior research scientists with at least a Master's degree in engineering, science, humanities, or a related field are eligible to apply. 
  • A PhD is preferred but not required. 
  • Professionals with a Bachelor's degree who have notable achievements in entrepreneurship and start-ups may also be considered.

Compensation:

The salary for a Professor of Practice will be determined based on the appointment type, the expertise offered, and market trends but will generally align with the professor scale for full-time roles.

For further details, visit the official website of BITS Pilani.

