BITS Pilani Collaborates With IIT Bombay For Research, Innovation, And Skill Development

BITS Pilani on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) to collaborate on research, innovation and skill development. The aim of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) is mainly for joint research projects, consultancy, student internships, faculty exchanges and developing modern technologies, BITS Pilani said in a statement.

Both the institutes will focus on ecosystem development, which will involve close collaboration between academia and industry by hosting visiting faculty and forming pre-competitive consortia for research in emerging technologies, it added.

"This MoU bridges academia and industry, opening new doors for research, skill development and innovation. Together, we look forward to providing ample opportunities to our students so that they are all set to succeed in the future with the emergence of pharma, healthcare and engineering," BITS Pilani Vice-Chancellor Professor Ramgopal Rao said.

Professor Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay, added, "This collaboration between IIT Bombay and BITS Pilani will bring the best minds from two of India's top-ranked institutions together. We look forward to pioneering research projects that address real-world challenges and contribute to the nation's growth."

