BIS, IIT Bombay To Collaborate In Standardization, Conformity Assessment

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body of India and Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today, to collaborate in the field of standardization and conformity assessment,any activity which results in determining whether a product or other object corresponds to the requirements contained in a specification. According to the MoU, IIT Bombay will develop infrastructure support for R&D projects of relevance to standardization while BIS will provide financial support to IIT Bombay for such projects.

The terms and conditions for infrastructure support and finance will be jointly worked out based on the nature and the duration of the R&D projects, said a statement from IIT.

The MoU also envisages that IIT Bombay will provide IT based technological solutions regarding various activities of the Bureau, including Conformity Assessment processes, as and when required.

BIS and IIT Bombay have also agreed to appoint a Chair in the field of Standardization & Conformity Assessment.

The MoU was signed at IIT Bombay by Prof. Devang V. Khakhar, Director, IIT Bombay and Surina Rajan, IAS, Director General, BIS.

Professor Khakhar said that BIS and IIT Bombay have a long association by way of representation in the technical committees of BIS and hoped that the MoU would strengthen the collaboration further.

He also emphasized that these activities on standardization and conformity assessment would open doors for the Indian Industries to the world market.

Surina Rajan, Director General, BIS in her address, highlighted the upcoming areas like '5G application layer standardization', where BIS has taken the lead in ISO/IEC.

She also underlined the importance of standards in ensuring data security, especially in the financial field.

Ms Rajan emphasized the need of active involvement of technological institutes like IITs in elevating India's position from 'Standard takers' to 'Standard makers'.

She further stated that creating synergy among premier educational institutions with involvement of young minds in the area of standardization process would benefit the country.

