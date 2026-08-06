Bihar Public Service Commission Clarifies Viral BPSC Prelims Notice Is Fake

BPSC Prelims Notice: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has clarified that the viral notice circulating online regarding the Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination is completely fake and misleading. The commission has urged candidates to rely on official channels only for all examination-related updates.

In a social media post on X, the commission stated:

"The so-called "Important Notice" being circulated on social media in the name of the Bihar Public Service Commission regarding the Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination and examinations proposed for the year 2026 is completely fake, misleading, and untrue."

"Candidates are requested to rely only on the information available on the Commission's official website and official social media platforms," it added.

The announcement noted that the fake notice is being circulated on various social media platforms in the name of Bihar Public Service Commission, in which false information related to the examinations proposed in the year 2026 is being propagated.

The commission clarified that the information is "completely false, misleading, and untrue." It further stated that no such information has been issued by the BPSC. The commission has requested candidates and the general public not to believe such unverified and misleading information and avoid sharing or disseminating it through any medium.

Earlier on July 18, the commission had notified that the 72nd preliminary examination scheduled for July 26 was postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The new date for the examination will be announced shortly by the BPSC, it added.

For any notifications, releases, or other official information related to the Bihar Public Service Commission, the BPSC has asked aspirants to visit the commission's official website and official social media platforms.