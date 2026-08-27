Bihar TRE 4 Application Form On September 1, Check How To Apply

Bihar TRE 4: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to release the application forms for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4 on September 1, 2026. The commission released the TRE notification on August 18, 2026. According to the official announcement, the last date to submit the TRE 4 application form is September 30, 2026.

Candidates can visit the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, to fill out the TRE 4 registration form. Candidates must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria before registering for the exam. It is also important to check all details filled in carefully before final submission.

In a social media post on X, the Bihar Education Department announced that "STET 2026 qualified candidates will now be able to apply for TRE 4."

Steps To Apply

Interested candidates can apply for BPSC TRE 4 online using the steps given below.

Visit the official portal, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, and complete the One Time Registration (OTR)

Link your DigiLocker account and complete profile creation (personal, address, qualification, and experience details)

Go to the 'New Application' tab and select the BPSC TRE 4.0 link

Choose your post, subject and category, then proceed to payment

Pay the application fee

Submit the final application form and download the confirmation page

The BPSC is set to recruit school teachers for a total of 32,388 posts through this year's recruitment exam. The fee payment link will also be activated on September 1, the commission stated. The last date for fee payment is September 29, 2026, it added.