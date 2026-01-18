Bihar Police Mains Exam 2026 Admit Card To Be Released Soon; Examination Scheduled For February

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will soon release the admit card for the Bihar Police Mains Exam 2026. This is an important step for candidates who have qualified for the Mains stage of the recruitment process. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official BPSSC website and download their admit card as soon as the link is available.

It is important to carefully check all the details on the admit card to avoid any problems on exam day. The Mains examination is scheduled for February 18, 2026, and will be held in two shifts on the same day. The exam will be conducted offline in written form and will be conducted in two shifts on the same day.

Bihar Police Mains Exam 2026: Important Dates

The BPSSC will release the admit card for the Bihar Police Mains Exam 2026 on February 2, 2026. Once the admit card is released, candidates selected for the Mains exam will be able to access it from the Commission's official website.

Details on the Admit Card

The admit card will contain all the necessary information related to the exam and the candidate. This will include the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, shift timings, and complete address of the exam center. The admit card will also contain the candidate's photo, signature, and necessary instructions for the exam day.

Steps to download the admit card:

1. Candidates can download the Bihar Police Mains Exam 2026 admit card through a few simple steps.

2. First, they must visit the official website of the BPSSC.

3. Then, click on the "Bihar Police Mains Exam 2026 Admit Card" link available on the homepage.

4. Candidates must then enter their registration number and date of birth in the designated fields.

5. Upon submitting the information, the admit card will appear on the screen, which should be downloaded and printed for future reference.