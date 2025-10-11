Bihar BSEB STET 2025: Admit Card To Be Released Today, Direct Link Here

Bihar BSEB STET Admit Card 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 admit card today, October 11, according to the official notice. Candidates who registered for the STET 2025 examination can check and download their admit card starting today on the official website of the board - bsebstet.org.

The BSEB STET 2025 examination will be held from October 14 to November 16, 2025, in computer based test (CBT) mode comprising two papers- Paper I (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary) for candidates wishing to become either a Secondary level teacher or Higher Secondary level teacher.

BSEB STET Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the board - bsebstet.org.

On the home page, click on the BSEB STET Admit Card/call letter 2025 link.

Enter the required login credentials

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for taking it to the examination centre.

Candidates will be required to score 50 per cent (General category), 45.5 per cent (BC), 42.5 per cent (EBC) and 40 per cent (SC/ST, PwBd) to qualify the STET examination and become an eligible teacher.