Bihar STET 2025: Admit Card To Be Relased On October 11, Check Details Here

Bihar STET 2025 Exam: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the admit card for Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 on October 11, 2025 according to the official notification. Candidates who have applied for the examination will be able to check and download the admit card on the official website of the board - bihar-stet.com.

The examination will be held from October 14, 2025 as Computer Based Test. Candidates will be required to score 50 per cent (General category), 45.5 per cent (BC), 42.5 per cent (EBC) and 40 per cent (SC/ST, PwBd) to qualify the STET examination and become a teacher for their life.

How To Download STET Admit Card?

Candidates will be required to login with their user if and password to download the admit card.

Visit the official website - bihar-stet.com.

On the homepage, click on "Login" and enter your credentials.

Your admit card will be dispalyed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

The test will comprise multiple-choice questions, and there will be no negative marking. Those who clear the exam will be awarded a passing certificate, valid for a lifetime.

Download Official notification here- "Bihar STET Admit Card 2025".