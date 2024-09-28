BPSC Exam 2024 Registration Begins For Over 1,900 Vacancies, Check Details

BPSC Exam 2024 Registration: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has opened online registrations for the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (CCE). Eligible candidates can apply via the official websites, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and bpsc.bih.nic.in, until October 18. This year, the recruitment exam aims to fill 1,957 vacancies across various Bihar government departments. Candidates must hold a graduate degree in any discipline to be eligible for the exam.

Age Limit

The minimum age requirement varies between 20 to 22 years, depending on the post. The upper age limit is 37 years for General category candidates, 40 years for those from Backward and Extremely Backward Classes, and 42 years for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Application Fees

Applicants are required to pay an application fee along with a Rs 200 biometric fee. The fee is Rs 600 for General category candidates and Rs 150 for SC/ST candidates, female applicants who are permanent residents of Bihar, and candidates with disabilities.

Steps To Apply

Go to the BPSC's official website, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

New users should complete the one-time registration while existing users can log in with their credentials.

Select the exam, fill out the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee.

Print the completed form for future reference.

Vacancies Details

Sub-Divisional Officer / Senior Deputy Collector: 200 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police: 136 posts

Assistant Commissioner of State Tax: 168 posts

Rural Development Officer: 393 posts

Revenue Officer: 287 posts

Supply Inspector: 233 posts

Block SC/ST Welfare Officer: 125 posts

Block Minority Welfare Officer: 28 posts

Various Departmental Posts: 387 posts

Candidates from Bihar government services are allowed a maximum of five attempts throughout their career for competitive exams. They also receive an age relaxation of 5 years. Additionally, candidates with disabilities are granted an age relaxation of 10 years.

Preliminary Examination Structure:

The preliminary exam will be an objective-type, multiple-choice exam covering General Studies, with a total of 150 marks.

The exam duration is 2 hours.

Negative marking applies, with 1/3 of a mark deducted for each incorrect answer.

Topics include General Science, current national and international events, the history of India and Bihar, geography, India's political and economic systems, Bihar's economy, India's national movement, and Bihar's contribution.

Candidates must achieve the following minimum qualifying marks to advance to the main exam:

General category: 40%

Backward Class: 36.5%

Extremely Backward Class: 34%

SC/ST, women, and disabled candidates: 32%

Personality Test:

Candidates who qualify for the main examination will undergo a personality test worth 120 marks.

Participation in the personality test is mandatory; failure to attend will disqualify candidates from being included in the final merit list.

Check the detailed notification here