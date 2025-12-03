Bihar Board Releases 2026 Class 10 And 12 Model Papers; See What's New In The Exam Pattern

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Model Question Paper (MQP) for the upcoming board examination. Candidates can access the MQP by visiting the official website of BSEB (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in).

There are a total of 33 question papers for ECAG subjects. The board increases the numbers of questions in each section, which gives a choice to students. For example, in English paper the board give 100 questions objective type questions in which only 50 are to be answered. "50 answers will be evaluated in case more than 50 questions are answered. Each question carries 1 mark," said the board.

Section B is descriptive questions, and all of them are compulsory to answer. Like the English paper, the mathematics paper will feature 138 questions. Of which 50 are to be answered as objective, 30 short, and 4 long out of 8. Use of any type of electronic appliance is strictly prohibited.

Bihar Board Exam Schedule 2026 Announced

Class 10 (Matric): February 17-25, 2026

February 17-25, 2026 Class 12 (Intermediate): February 2-13, 2026

The BSEB has taken a student-centric step by releasing the official model question papers well in advance of the 2026 board examinations. These model papers reflect the latest exam pattern, including the revised weightage for objective-type questions (now 50% in most subjects), compulsory multiple-choice sections, and the updated distribution of short-answer and long-answer questions.

This early availability is particularly beneficial for the over 30 lakh students expected to appear for Class 10 and Class 12 exams. It allows them enough time to practice the exact question formats they will face, identify key topics with higher weightage, improve time management during the 3-hour papers and reduce exam-day anxiety.