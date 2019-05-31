Bihar Board Matric Compartmental Result Declared

Bihar Board Matric Compartmental Result: Know How To Check

Two days after declaring the intermediate compartmental result, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the matric compartmental result today. The result is available on the official website. Students can check the result using their roll code and roll number. The class 10th result was announced on April 7. 80.73% of the total students who took the matric exam this year have cleared the exam. Rest of the students who could not qualify the exam appeared for the compartmental exam, the results of which have been announced today.

Bihar Board Matric Compartmental Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website for matric compartmental result

Step two: Click on the result link

Step three: Enter your roll code and roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

This year the Bihar School Examination Board was the first board to announce annual class 10 and 12 exam results. In 2018, Bihar Board ran into many snags and had released the board results in June, becoming one of the last among the state boards to release board exam results. The board began the evaluation of 12th answer sheets on March 2 and was ready with the results on March 30. For class 10, the board began the evaluation process on March 8 and released the result today, on April 6, 2019.

